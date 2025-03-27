Seahawks projected to draft dynamic 22-TD Texas playmaker in Round 1
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver corps will look vastly different in 2025. They released Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons with the franchise and traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their efforts to replace their outgoing talent have netted Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Steven Sims. That's not going to be enough to make up for the lost production, which is why wide receiver has become a top target in mock drafts.
That's the case for Matt Miller as he released a full 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft and has Seattle going for a game-changing wideout in Round 1. With the 18th overall pick, Miller sends Matthew Golden from Texas to the Seahawks.
MORE: Sobering NFL projection puts Seahawks near the bottom, Raiders on top
Miller calls Golden a "big-play outside receiver" and points out that in addition to being blazing fast, he's also a polished route runner.
"Golden was a deep threat for Texas, with an FBS-best 23 receptions for more than 20 yards. He also ran a blazing 4.29 40 at the combine, the best of any offensive player. He is a polished route runner with sure hands, plus-level production and top athletic tools." — Miller, ESPN
Golden would be a great fit in Seattle as their third wideout along with Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It wouldn't be long until he was able to overtake Kupp, who is entering the twilight of his career, giving them two capable starters for the next several years in Smith-Njigba and Golden.
Originally a member of the Houston Cougars, Golden transferred to Texas in 2024 and had a breakout campaign. He finished with 987 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhornns, giving him 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons between the two schools.
