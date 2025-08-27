Seahawks practice squad tracker: Seattle snags Rams fifth-round pick
Now that the waiver wire period ended at 9:01 a.m. PT, the Seattle Seahawks are beginning to put together their initial practice squad. Some early surprises that came via the initial 53-man roster may start to make more sense as the practice squad takes shape.
The Seahawks waived two 2025 draft picks in seventh-round picks Damien Martinez and Ricky White III. They managed to squeeze the rest of their selections — including late-round offensive linemen Mason Richman and Bryce Cabeldue — onto their initial roster. Both Martinez and White have already been re-signed to Seattle's practice squad.
Fifth-round defensive end Rylie Mills, who is still rehabbing from a season-ending injury in his final college season, will begin the season on the non-football injury list.
Former draft picks who were waived, like safety Jerrick Reed II (2023 sixth-rounder) and guard Sataoa Laumea (2024 sixth-rounder), have had mixed fates thus far. Only Reed has been brought back to this point.
Seattle, like all NFL teams, has 16 slots to allocate on its practice squad. A 17th is available through the International Pathway Program. The Seahawks can only sign up to six players who have two or more years of accrued NFL experience.
Here's a look at all of the Seahawks' reported re-signings.
Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna
Safety Jerrick Reed II
Wide receiver Ricky White III (2025 seventh-round pick)
Running back Damien Martinez (2025 seventh-round pick)
Center/Guard Federico Maranges (IPP designation; fills 17th slot)
Linebacker Jamie Sheriff
Linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. (2025 fifth-round selection by Rams)
Wide receiver Courtney Jackson (undrafted to Broncos)
Running back Jacardia Wright
