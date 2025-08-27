All Seahawks

Seahawks practice squad tracker: Seattle snags Rams fifth-round pick

Practice squad signings are rolling in as the Seattle Seahawks put together their 17-player group.

Connor Benintendi

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Now that the waiver wire period ended at 9:01 a.m. PT, the Seattle Seahawks are beginning to put together their initial practice squad. Some early surprises that came via the initial 53-man roster may start to make more sense as the practice squad takes shape.

The Seahawks waived two 2025 draft picks in seventh-round picks Damien Martinez and Ricky White III. They managed to squeeze the rest of their selections — including late-round offensive linemen Mason Richman and Bryce Cabeldue — onto their initial roster. Both Martinez and White have already been re-signed to Seattle's practice squad.

Fifth-round defensive end Rylie Mills, who is still rehabbing from a season-ending injury in his final college season, will begin the season on the non-football injury list.

Former draft picks who were waived, like safety Jerrick Reed II (2023 sixth-rounder) and guard Sataoa Laumea (2024 sixth-rounder), have had mixed fates thus far. Only Reed has been brought back to this point.

Seattle, like all NFL teams, has 16 slots to allocate on its practice squad. A 17th is available through the International Pathway Program. The Seahawks can only sign up to six players who have two or more years of accrued NFL experience.

Here's a look at all of the Seahawks' reported re-signings.

Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna

Safety Jerrick Reed II

Wide receiver Ricky White III (2025 seventh-round pick)

Running back Damien Martinez (2025 seventh-round pick)

Center/Guard Federico Maranges (IPP designation; fills 17th slot)

Linebacker Jamie Sheriff

Linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. (2025 fifth-round selection by Rams)

Wide receiver Courtney Jackson (undrafted to Broncos)

Running back Jacardia Wright

