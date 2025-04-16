Seahawks beef up trenches in new ESPN mock draft
More often than not, the saying "football is won in the trenches" holds true. So if they want to return to being a playoff contender, they need some work in the trenches.
The Seahawks offensive line struggles are very well-documented at this point, particularly along the interior. Their defensive line may not be in as dire of straits, but they have struggled to defend the run as of late, even though they did noticeably improve last season.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates clearly see the issues in the trenches. In their new three-round mock draft, Kiper and Yates projected the Seahawks to use three of their five picks on the trenches, with their first two being offensive lineman.
First up at No. 18 overall is North Dakota State offensive tackle Grey Zabel, who has shot up draft boards after an outstanding performance at the Senior Bowl.
"It might seem early for an FCS interior offensive lineman, but Zabel proved at the Senior Bowl that he absolutely belongs in this conversation," Kiper wrote. "The Seahawks' issues with inside protection are clear, and Zabel has the footwork, technique and power to instantly improve things there. And his versatility means Seattle could move him wherever he's needed."
Zabel is a massive prospect at 6-6 and 312 pounds, and his strength and athleticism is very apparent. Add in that he's played four of five offensive line positions at North Dakota State, and he could be a perfect fit in Seattle.
With their second pick at No. 50 overall, the Seahawks double down on the offensive line with Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea.
"I know we gave Seattle an offensive lineman in Round 1(Grey Zabel), but GM John Schneider will likely hammer that position at the draft," Kiper wrote. "Savaiinaea and Zabel would give the Seahawks two strong and reliable blockers who could play any position."
Savaiinaea started all three seasons at Arizona, playing right guard, right tackle and left tackle. His 6-4, 324-pound frame could make him an ideal target in the second round.
Then moving over to the defensive side, the Seahawks select Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 82 overall in the third round.
"Farmer is disruptive, and he'd give the Seahawks more depth on the inside. He had nine sacks over the past two seasons."
Farmer was one of the few bright spots for an atrocious Florida State team last season, recording 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He's not the most athletic player in the world, but he can clog up space in the middle with his 6-3, 305-pound frame.
Outside of the trenches, the Seahawks also add TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 52 and Cal cornerback Nohl Williams at No. 92. Those are the picks they acquired for DK Metcalf and Geno Smith, respectively.
