Seattle Seahawks among best NFL draft fits for polarizing QB prospect
With Geno Smith in his mid-30s and only having one year left on his contract, the Seattle Seahawks could very well find themselves in search of a new quarterback this offseason.
The NFL Draft seems like the ideal place to find a new quarterbacks given Seattle's salary cap constraints, but seeing as they don't pick until No. 18 overall, the top options are off the table. Granted, there isn't really a can't miss quarterback in this year's draft, and there are plenty of intriguing prospects available later.
One such prospect is Alabama's Jalen Milroe, the epitome of a hot-and-cold player. At his best, he can run all over defenses and make dazzling plays with his arm. At his worst, though, his lackluster accuracy and tendency to play hero ball can be his and his team's undoing.
Still, Milroe's talent is undeniable, and he'll likely be a second-round pick in April. In fact, the Seahawks could end up being one of the best fits for the Crimson Tide star, according to CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.
"Geno Smith would be a perfect quarterback for Milroe to learn from at the start of his NFL career," Podell wrote. "Smith is fresh off the best year of his career with bests in completion percentage (70.4%), passing yards (4,320) and wins (10). Seattle's offensive line needs fixing after allowing the third-most quarterback pressure rate (39.4%) in the entire league in 2024, which shows how truly impressive Smith's production was.
"Milroe learning behind Smith for a year -- he'll be a free agent in 2026 -- in the Shanahan offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, with Seattle improving their offensive line before turning things over to the Crimson Tide quarterback, could line up well."
Milroe definitely needs time to develop as a passer, so allowing him to learn behind a veteran like Smith for a year would be ideal. Seattle's star-studded receiving corps should also aid his development, though as Podell noted, fixing the offensive line is an absolute necessity.
If the Seahawks can bring out the best version of Milroe, their efforts could bear plenty of fruit in the future.
