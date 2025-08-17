Veteran predicts Seattle Seahawks can get even better at new-found superpower
Through two preseason games, the Seattle Seahawks do not resemble any previous version of this team that we've seen in a long, long time. Coming into the 2025 NFL season, Seattle was expected to be one of the league's best defensive teams under head coach Mike Macdonald. However, the story so far has been the stunning improvement of the Seahawks offense.
Not only is the offense far more efficient than anything we've seen since John Schneider became the general manager. The way they're doing it is unprecedented since the days of Steve Hutchinson and Shaun Alexander. In other words, this team is run blocking at a level we never could have imagined based on what we've seen in recent years.
Left guard Grey Zabel is the only new addition to the starting offensive line, but the entire unit has seemingly been transformed thanks to the influence of new OL coach John Benton and the run-heavy scheme of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
They may just be getting started, too. Veteran tight end Eric Saubert thinks they can get even better, according to Mike Dugar at The Athletic.
Eric Saubert on Seahawks run blocking
“We had (174 rushing) yards at half, and any time you can do that, it’s an amazing feeling... It’s cool because guys are trusting the system, really committing to it, and it’s looking great. Hopefully we can continue to build and get even better at what we’re already doing... “When you see the work you put in come to fruition, it clicks."
Perhaps the most interesting thing is that these mind-blowing results on the ground have been coming while the team's best running back has been on the sidelines. Starter Kenneth Walker III is still dealing with a sore foot issue, per Macdonald.
Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Damien Martinez and Jacardia Wright are doing perfectly fine without him for now, but Walker is on another level athletically and has a far higher ceiling than any other back on the roster. If Seattle stays committed to the run like this with a healthy Walker in the lineup, there's a real chance he could approach 2,000 rushing yards this year.
Then again, it certainly looks like the plan is to depart from Pete Carroll's former long-standing policy of avoiding the running-back-by-committee approach. The rushing attempts have been very evenly distributed so far and no one back is likely to get a workhorse kind of season. That should keep the run game fresh all year, so long as the key pieces stay healthy.
