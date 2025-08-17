All Seahawks

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald provides alarming 1-word injury update on Kenneth Walker

Based on head coach Mike Macdonald's latest reaction, the injury to Seattle Seahawks' running back Kenneth Walker could be concerning.

Richie Whitt

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is pictured during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is pictured during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback Sam Darnold was crisp and the Seattle Seahawks' running game was cruising in Friday night's preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. But with leading running back Kenneth Walker III's health still up in the air, can the 12s truly be confident in Mike Macdonald's offense?

Led by Zach Charbonnet, Damien Martinez and another impressive performance by George Holani, the Seahawks amassed 268 yards on 48 carries for a whopping 5.5 yards per pop. Charbonnet, Walker backup, and third-stringer Martinez both added touchdowns in the 33-16 victory.

The Seahawks have averaged more than five yards per carry, including 5.3 in a tie with the Las Vegas Raiders.

But not all the news is glowing concerning Seattle's run game. Walker did not suit up, and has been plagued by a foot injury. He practiced once last week but Macdonald held him out of Friday's game. He has not played a snap in the preseason, with the finale set for Saturday afternoon at the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the regular season three weeks from today.

Mike Macdonald
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

After Friday's win, Macdonald was asked if Walker was still dealing with his foot issue. His answer was short, and not all that sweet.

Said Macdonald bluntly, "Yes."

The news - and Macdonald's reaction - is concering because Walker is significant to Seattle's season. Drafted in the second round in 2022, the former Michigan State product was a breakout star as a rookie with 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

He ran for more than 900 yards his second season, but last year was plagued by injuries that cost him six games.

Kenneth Walker
Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

