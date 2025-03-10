Steelers Trade Seahawks for WR DK Metcalf
The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally landed a big fish at wide receiver after a laborious search.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks are trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers in exchange for their second-round pick, which sits at No. 53 overall. The teams are also swapping picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.
As part of the transaction, Pittsburgh is signing Metcalf to an extension worth $150 million over five year.
He'll join George Pickens as the franchise's star duo at receiver, though it remains to be seen who will be throwing them passes next season. It's worth noting that he spent the first three years of his career playing with Russell Wilson.
Metcalf, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019, has logged 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career.
In 2024, he posted 66 catches totalling 992 yards and five scores.
The Steelers were reportedly interested in Metcalf ahead of last year's trade deadline, though they were rebuffed in their attempts to acquire him.
Now, they've brought in a bonafide talent at the position that they've so desperately craved while providing a major boost to their offense.
