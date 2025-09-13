ESPN on why Riq Woolen is likely Seahawks' best chance to stop DK Metcalf
Riq Woolen had a rough 2025 debut for the Seattle Seahawks. All around Seattle's defense had put together a spectacular game in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, holding them to just 10 points with only a couple minutes to go.
However, that's when Woolen lost his focus and gave up a couple of huge completions, including a 45-yarder to Ricky Pearsall and the game-winning touchdown to a third-string tight end.
Asked earlier this week if Woolen would still start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Macdonald replied with a cool "we'll see." While this wasn't the first time that Woolen's coverage lapses have cost the Seahawks a big game, it doesn't necessarily mean that things will get better if they put him on the sidelines.
In fact, Woolen is the only real logical choice for Seattle to defend their former star wide receiver DK Metcalf in tomorrow's game. Here's ESPN insider Brady Henderson breaking it down.
"The former Pro Bowl player is fighting for his job after his latest costly miscues -- a pair of throws he misplayed on the decisive drive of Seattle's season-opening loss-- coupled with the emergence of No. 3 corner Josh Jobe. Even if Jobe starts, Woolen figures to play. His combination of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and speed might make him Seattle's best option to match up with former Seahawk DK Metcalf.
Jobe may have had a much better game last week, but somebody has to play the other boundary spot and he's by far the best option there. Someone else will also likely have to replace Devon Witherspoon in the slot, as he's listed as questionable.
Woolen's inconsistency may be frustrating, but his size, speed and athleticism is still the Seahawks' best chance to shut Metcalf down, or at least keep him from going wild against a corner who will simply get out-muscled by DK, as he's done so many times before - even against star defenders like Jalen Ramsey.
Other options for the Seahawks to play that right boundary spot where Metcalf will likely line up across from most of the time include Nehemiah Pritchett, whose coverage got exposed in the brief regular season action he saw last year.
There's also Derion Kendrick, who did not play at all last season thanks to a torn ACL. The Seahawks have also added Shaq Griffin to the 53-man roster, and he prospect of Griffin trying to stop Metcalf is almost comical.
Long story short, Woolen may be an imperfect choice - but he's still definitely the best hope Seattle has of avoiding an all-time revenge game for Metcalf.
