Fantasy Football experts slap Seahawks' offense with ultimate disrespect vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defense is predicted to make more impactful plays Sunday than the Seattle Seahawks' offense.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown by a teammate against the Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown by a teammate against the Kansas City Chiefs / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Rivalry game. Rare uniforms. Season opener. Familiar foes. New beginnings. Add it all up and the Fantasy Football experts are predicting rough day for the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.

In its weekly "start 'em or sit 'em' feature, the folks over at Bleacher Report don't suggest Fantasy Football owners inject any Seahawks' offensive players into their lineups. Even more of a slap to the face, they are labeling the Niners' defense as a "sleeper" pick. In other words, a low-scoring game and maybe even a Pick 6 is more likely than a dazzling debut from Seahawks' new quarterback Sam Darnold.

Writes B/R of the Seattle disrespect: "The 49ers have several defensive questions entering 2025 after an offseason of player attrition. But the Seahawks have just as many questions on offense, and quarterback Sam Darnold is going to struggle playing behind a far worse offensive line than he had last year with the Vikings."

Before you run out and trade or cut all your Seahawks players, allow us to remind you that B/R also placed Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on its "sit 'em" list for Week 1. In Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, the tight end caught a 37-yard touchdown pass while Mahomes produced 315 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

