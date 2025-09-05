Seahawks announce clever way to combat problematic fans at home games
Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, has long held a reputation as one of NFL's loudest and rowdiest venues. Normally, that's a good thing, at least for the home team, but there are definitely times where it can lead to uncomfortable fan interactions.
With the 2025 regular season set to kick off in just a couple of days, the Seahawks are taking a bold step to help ensure a safe fan experience for all.
According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks will have undercover law enforcement officers dressed in opposing teams' jerseys at home games in an effort to "quickly detect guests violating the fan code of conduct." Some situations in which officers might intervene include:
- Unruly, disruptive or illegal fan behavior
- Over-intoxication
- Obscene language/gestures and those used to "instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation of physical assault
- Interfering with the game (i.e., throwing objects onto the field)
- Verbal or physical harassment of other fans
Seahawks have toyed with undercover cop idea before
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time the idea of having undercover cops in the stands has come up. The idea goes back to at least 2013, when then-Seattle police spokesman Sean Whitcomb warned fans of that exact possibility as a deterrent to unwanted behavior. Twelve years later, it's finally become a reality.
One thing's for sure, though, undercover officers will have their hands full at Sunday's regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Vivid Seats, 49ers fans are expected to outnumber Seahawks fans at Lumen Field on Sunday, continuing an unfortunate decline in the Seahawks' home-field advantage.
“Fan forecast proprietary data projects 53% of the crowd will be Niners fans on Sunday, invading the Seahawks (47%),” Vivid Seats told KIRO Newsradio, per My Northwest. “Fans are traveling an average of 661 miles to Lumen Field, the furthest of any NFL matchup in Week 1.”
The Seahawks reiterated earlier this offseason that they can and will revoke season tickets if the holder's sole purpose is to resell them. Hopefully, these measures will contribute to not just a better home environment for the Seahawks, but a better fan experience for all who visit Lumen Field.
