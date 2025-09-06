Seahawks reveal rare uniform combination for Sunday's showdown vs. 49ers
We know the Seattle Seahawks will be thin at receiver for Sunday's season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. We also now know the color combination of their uniforms to be worn in the NFC West early-season showdown.
With backup receivers Jake Bobo and Dareke Young both ruled out with injuries, it will mean fewer weapons for quarterback Sam Darnold in his Seahawks debut and a heavier workload for the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.
No matter who suits up for the Seahawks, the team has announced they'll be wearing the combination of "college navy" jerseys and "wolf grey" pants to combat their division rival's traditional red and gold.
The look is one of the least-worn by Seattle, seen only 14 times since debuting in 2012. In those games, the Seahawks are 8-6 overall but have won the last four outings.
Seattle last wore this color combo to start a season in 2013, which resulted in a road victory over the Carolina Panthers.
