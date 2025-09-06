All Seahawks

Seahawks reveal rare uniform combination for Sunday's showdown vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will wear a rare uniform combination for its season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
We know the Seattle Seahawks will be thin at receiver for Sunday's season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. We also now know the color combination of their uniforms to be worn in the NFC West early-season showdown.

With backup receivers Jake Bobo and Dareke Young both ruled out with injuries, it will mean fewer weapons for quarterback Sam Darnold in his Seahawks debut and a heavier workload for the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

No matter who suits up for the Seahawks, the team has announced they'll be wearing the combination of "college navy" jerseys and "wolf grey" pants to combat their division rival's traditional red and gold.

The look is one of the least-worn by Seattle, seen only 14 times since debuting in 2012. In those games, the Seahawks are 8-6 overall but have won the last four outings.

Seattle last wore this color combo to start a season in 2013, which resulted in a road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for yards after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for yards after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.