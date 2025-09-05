Jarran Reed identifies biggest difference for Seattle Seahawks’ defense this year
In 2024, Mike Macdonald became an NFL head coach for the first time. He inherited a Seattle Seahawks’ team that Pete Carroll had built into a consistent force. The latter’s final season in the Pacific Northwest resulted in a 9-8 finish in 2023, but the club was on the outside looking in come playoff time.
Macdonald’s Seahawks opened 3-0 this past season, dropped five of their next five games, then forged a 6-2 finish for a 10-7 mark. Despite that ledger, the team once again fell short of the postseason. There was a silver lining in the fact that Macdonald’s specialty, the defense, finished on a high note after a midseason slump.
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed couldn’t help but notice the turnaround in the final eight contests, and earlier this summer made a somewhat bold statement. “I really feel like we could be the best defense in this league,” said the nine-year pro (via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times).
A breakdown of Seattle’s defense shows that the club allowed 43 points during its 3-0 start, and surrendered only three offensive touchdowns. In their next six outings, this unit gave up a whopping 20 offensive TDs, and Macdonald’s squad allowed 29.7 points per contest. Then came the turnaround, in which the Seahawks gave up on 14 offensive touchdowns during its 6-2 finish, and a mere 18.4 points per outing.
Seahawks’ DT Jarran Reed likes what he sees in Seattle's defense
So what is the biggest difference between Macdonald’s debut campaign and the upcoming 2025 season? “I think just the confidence in the play-calling and for us to go execute plays to communicate all across the border to play fast,” explained the 32-year-old veteran.
“Reed, who has been with the Seahawks for all but two seasons since 2016,” added Condotta, “said seeing the defense come to life the second half of last season was why he wanted to re-sign when he became a free agent following the (2024) season.”
The 6’3”, 315-pound defender played in all 17 games this past season, finishing with 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks. “I believe in philosophy,” stated Reed, “and the way they’re going. I told him to his face they’re building something here, and I want to be a part of it.”
