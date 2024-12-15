Analyst Shares Packers vs. Seahawks SNF Prediction
Seattle Seahawks fans are waiting all day for Sunday night as they are set to host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers this evening at Lumen Field.
The Seahawks and the Packers both find themselves in the NFC playoff picture, making this a key game for both sides.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco anticipates it being a close game, but he believes the Packers will come out on top in a 28-24 matchup.
"This is a big game for both teams. The Packers are coming off a Thursday night loss on the road against the Lions, while the Seahawks are home after winning two straight road games. The Seattle defense has really played well as of late, but this is a tough offense to defend. Green Bay's Jordan Love will get the best of that defense. Packers take it," Prisco writes.
In order for the Seahawks to prevent that from happening, the defense needs to make Love's job insanely hard while the offense needs to continue with the momentum it has had over the past few weeks.
Kickoff between the Packers and Seahawks is set for 5:20 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
