Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Aldon Smith

In terms of talent, Smith could provide yet another pass rushing difference maker for Seattle's defense. But with the veteran defensive end facing legal woes once again, it remains to be seen whether or not the team will be able to count on him contributing this upcoming season.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Aldon Smith, Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

2020 Stats: 48 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one fumble returned for a touchdown in 16 games

After serving a four-year suspension that lasted from 2016 to 2019 due to a litany of off-field issues, Smith, who at one point was one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers with the 49ers, re-entered the NFL joining a dilapidated Cowboys defense. Although their defense ranked as one of the worst in team history, Smith compiled decent stats on an individual level by posting 5.0 sacks, 31 solo tackles, five tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries, including returning one for a touchdown. While the production wasn't anywhere near his monster 2011 and 2012 seasons in San Francisco, it was a promising re-start for the 31-year old defender after being out of the game for nearly half a decade. With Dallas opting not to re-sign him, he agreed to terms with Seattle on a one-year deal in mid-April and if he's eligible to play, he will compete for snaps at the LEO defensive end spot.

Best Case Scenario: Cleared of charges stemming from an arrest in Louisiana, Smith reports for training camp in good shape and impresses on the practice field, carving out a reserve role behind Carlos Dunlap and giving Seattle another talented rusher to chase down quarterbacks off the edge.

Worst Case Scenario: Smith's legal troubles lead to another suspension from the league, a development that will likely bring his once-promising career to an end. With plenty of depth at his position, the Seahawks cut him immediately and nobody else signs him as he remains on the suspended list.

What to Expect in 2021: Unfortunately, Smith's legal situation has yet to be resolved, clouding his status for the upcoming season. Coach Pete Carroll did seem optimistic about his chances of being able to participate in training camp, but the situation remains fluid at the moment and much as they did with Quinton Dunbar last summer, the Seahawks will wait to see how things play out. If he winds up serving time for his latest crime, the team should move on from him quickly. Even if he is cleared to play, a roster spot still isn't guaranteed, as the veteran will need to perform well throughout camp to make the Week 1 roster given the amount of talent and depth Seattle has amassed at defensive end. But if Smith plays to his potential, he could be a difference maker and the team will be hard-pressed not to keep him.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott | Rasheem Green | Ben Burr-Kirven | Penny Hart | Jamarco Jones