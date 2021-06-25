Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jamarco Jones

Heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, Jones has more competition for a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster than ever. Will he manage to hold on, or will the likes of Phil Haynes, Jordan Simmons and Stone Forsythe push him out of Seattle?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst-case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Jamarco Jones, Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 293 pounds

2020 Stats: 11 games played, two starts, nine pressures allowed, three penalties

Looking back on his 2020 season, Jones saw his role reduced due in part to a groin injury. However, he still managed to appear in 11 games, making starts in two of them - one at right tackle and one at right guard. Originally selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jones has been acclimated fairly well as a reserve under coach Pete Carroll. With the arrival of Gabe Jackson, the former Buckeye's already slim chances of competing for a starting role in 2021 were dashed. Now, entering the final year of his rookie contract, he faces a possible exit from Seattle altogether given the team's reinforced depth at both the tackle and guard positions.

Best Case Scenario: Proving his value as a versatile guard/tackle combo, Jones holds the oft-injured Phil Haynes and Jordan Simmons off for one of the team's backup spots along its offensive line.

Worst Case Scenario: The Seahawks only carry nine linemen, likely setting up for one of Jones, Haynes, Simmons, Cedric Ogbuehi or newcomer Stone Forsythe to be the odd man out. It's almost certainly not going to be Forsythe or Ogbuehi, so if Jones is outplayed by a healthy Simmons and Haynes, he may see his time in the Pacific Northwest come to an end.

What to Expect in 2021: Making the 53-man roster will be somewhat of a challenge, but Jones offers some decent starting experience and a bit more durability than the likes of Simmons and Haynes. Though Seattle's offensive line unit has remained fairly intact, the additions of Jackson and Forsythe naturally lengthen its depth, pushing players like Jones further down the pecking order. So even in the event of an injury, he may not be the first or second name called upon as he's been in years past. But if he stays healthy, he's good depth to have near the back end of the group.

