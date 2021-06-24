Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Rasheem Green

While Green has shined in spurts during his first three NFL seasons, injuries and inconsistent performance have kept him from reaching his ceiling. Will 2021 be the year he finally reaches his potential for Seattle?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Rasheem Green, Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 279 pounds

2020 Stats: 10 tackles, 2.0 sacks in 10 games

Before the 2020 season, the future looked bright for Green, who led the Seahawks in sacks during his second season. Unfortunately, he didn't take the step forward the franchise believed he would in his third season, as his overall production dipped significantly in 2020 compared to 2019. Appearing in only 10 games due to a lengthy injured reserve stint with a neck stinger, the former USC standout didn't make any starts and only reached half of his sack total from the season before. As he got healthier in the second half, he did re-emerge as a bigger factor for Seattle, producing five of his six quarterback hits in the final three regular season games. Back for his fourth season, he will compete against L.J. Collier and Kerry Hyder at the 5-tech base defensive end position in 2021.

Best Case Scenario: Avoiding the injury bug and finally fulfilling his immense potential, Green surprisingly edges out Collier and Hyder for a starting role at base defensive end and registers 7.0 sacks in a breakout fourth season, setting himself up favorably for free agency.

Worst Case Scenario: Despite turning in a decent training camp, Green falls to the bottom of the depth chart at a crowded position and with Aldon Smith available after being cleared of his latest legal issue, Green becomes the odd man out. The team initially fails to find a trade partner before eventually waiving him in early September.

What to Expect in 2021: Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Green has yet to come close to reaching his ceiling due to injuries and inconsistent play. But he's still only 24 years old and offers a tantalizing blend of size and athletic traits, so he should remain in the mix for snaps at defensive end as well as reduced inside at defensive tackle on passing downs. While it's not out of the realm of possibility he could put everything together and return to the starting lineup, he will most likely play a rotational role once again and with Smith's status up in the air, making the team isn't necessarily certain. Training camp and preseason games will be important determining his future in Seattle and the NFL in general.

