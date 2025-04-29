Seahawks stud Nick Emmanwori pays tribute to original Legion of Boom
Essentially a decade after the Legion of Boom secondary disbanded, the unit still has a huge part in Seattle Seahawks lore.
The Legion of Boom - which consisted of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and more - dominated the league throughout the early-mid 2010s, as one would expect from a secondary with three potential Hall of Famers in it. Seattle led the league in scoring defense four-straight years from 2012-15, and led the league in total defense in 2013 and 2014 as well.
There have been numerous outstanding secondaries over the years, but in the past decade and a half, the Legion of Boom is the gold standard.
Now, the new athletic, hard-hitting safety in town wants to bring some of that energy back. Nick Emmanwori, whom the Seahawks selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, changed his profile picture on social media to one of the Legion of Boom at the height of its dominance.
Emmanwori, a first-team All-American at South Carolina last season, actually plays a similar game to Chancellor, one of the defining members of the original unit. He's a big safety at 6-3 and 220 pounds, he hits hard and he has excellent ball skills, returning two of his four interceptions last season for touchdowns.
In fact, Emmanwori looks up to Chancellor as a player, which is partly what made him landing in Seattle so special.
“Honestly, Kam Chancellor is one of my favorite safeties ever,”Emmanwori said, per The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. “So it just means a lot going to Seattle. Used to watch him all the time on TV. Used to pull up his highlights before games. Like, it's crazy."
