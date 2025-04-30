Jalen Milroe narrative shift should give Seahawks QB another chip on his shoulder
If one were to make a graph showing Jalen Milroe's draft stock over the past year or so, it would be a sight to behold.
Milroe began the draft cycle looking like a probably first-round pick last summer, but his stock steadily declined throughout an inconsistent final season at Alabama. However, his stock saw a rebound throughout the spring as he had a chance to show teams his freakish athleticism up close. So, there was a consensus that he would at least be a second-round pick with an outside chance to sneak into the first round.
That ended up not being the case, though. Milroe instead waited until late in the third round to hear his name called, with the Seattle Seahawks taking him at No. 92 overall.
In fact, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani believes Milroe's stock to be one of the biggest storylines that experts got wrong about the 2025 NFL Draft as a whole.
"With Milroe being invited to the 2025 draft and multiple coaches and scouts declaring him as the best running quarterback they've ever seen, some believed Milroe could be a first-round pick. At the very least, it looked like he was going to be a second-round pick," Dajani wrote. "Instead, Milroe fell all the way to No. 92 overall in the third round, and he was the fourth quarterback selected.
"The Seattle Seahawks are a solid landing spot for Milroe, as Sam Darnold wasn't given some long, lucrative contract following his career year with the Minnesota Vikings. We'll see if Milroe can develop into more of an accurate passer, but he fell a bit further than anticipated."
That said, Milroe's fall could end up being a bit of a blessing in disguise. He was always going to enter the league with a chip on his shoulder, but falling further than expected just gave him another reason to go out and prove the doubters wrong.
"No matter where I was drafted, I still have to come in and prove myself and earn the trust and respect of guys in the locker room," Milroe said, per the Seahawks' website. "So it wasn't a necessity to hear my name called early on or later on. It didn't really matter to me. It was more to hear my name called because I know that team is all on me and they saw something in me that other teams didn't. It was all about opportunity. It didn't really matter when I was selected."
