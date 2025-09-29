Imposing Seattle Seahawks' defense picks up where it left off last season
Taking over for the most successful head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks was going to be a tall order. Mike Macdonald succeeded Pete Carroll in 2024 and got the team off to a 3-0 start. By midseason, the club owned a 4-5 record and appeared headed in the wrong direction. The Seahawks gathered themselves and won six of their final eight games, but a 10-7 record wasn’t good enough to secure a playoff berth.
Prior to his arrival in Seattle, Macdonald spent two years as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. In his final season with John Harbaugh’s club in 2023, the team allowed the fewest points in the league, led the NFL in sacks, and tied for the league lead in takeaways. Hence there were expectations that he could bring that kind of defensive success to the Pacific Northwest. It has taken some time, but this team appears to be on the right track.
Following last season’s quick start, Seattle was in the midst of a midseason slump that saw them drop five-of-six games. During that span, the club allowed 178 points (29.7 per game)—31 or more points in three of those outings—and the defense gave up a whopping 20 offensive touchdowns. The ‘Hawks totaled 10 sacks and forced six turnovers during that stretch.
Seahawks’ defense has built on last season’s strong finish
It’s been a much different story since as Macdonald’s club owns a 9-3 mark in its last dozen outings. Seattle has surrendered a combined 214 points (17.8 per game) and just 20 offensive TDs. The midseason arrival of linebacker Ernest Jones IV from Tennessee was a big factor in the turnaround. This season, the Seahawks have limited all four of their opponents to 20 points or less and a total of six touchdowns—all through the air. They have a dozen sacks (6 in Thursday night’s win at Arizona), while all seven of their takeaways have come via interceptions.
Next up for Macdonald’s club is a visit from the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a clash of 3-1 clubs. The latter is coming off its first loss of 2025, while the Seahawks have won three straight games since that frustrating loss to the 49ers in Week 1. Jones, 2024 Pro Bowler Leonard Williams, and edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu are all coming off big games. This is becoming a very fearsome unit.
