What Uchenna Nwosu said after his monster welcome-back game for Seahawks
For Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchennna Nwosu, Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals was nothing short of cathartic.
Nwosu, 28, had a great first season with the Seahawks in 2022, recording a career-high 9.5 sacks to tie Darrell Taylor for the team lead. Unfortunately, it's been largely downhill from there, as he played in just 12 games over the following two seasons.
While the Seahawks could've released Nwosu this offseason due to his injury struggles, they didn't go down that route. Instead, the two sides agreed to a reworked contract with a lower contract, but one that allowed him to stay with the team he broke out with.
Against the Cardinals, Nwosu rewarded the Seahawks' faith in him. The eighth-year pro had two of Seattle's six sacks against Kyler Murray, recording his first multi-sack game since 2023.
Uchenna Nwosu's two-sack game fuels Seahawks vs. Cardinals
After the game, Nwosu reflected on what the Seahawks' show of confidence meant to him on a personal level.
"That just shows how much the organization cares about me," Nwosu told reporters. "John (Schneider) is the one who brought me here when I was a free agent coming from the Chargers. John didn't lose faith in me and didn't lose hope in me. I'm forever grateful for it.
"I'm not too worried about the money. Money's always going to be there. I'm not worried about the money. I just want to be out there playing football again and getting an opportunity to do that."
Nwosu didn't just have a great night on his own, but he helped other Seahawks pass rushers show out as well. Head coach Mike Macdonald spoke on how Nwosu's teammates fed off his performance during his press conference on Friday.
"Our guys play hard; they should be tired," Macdonald said. "They play a certain way, and it felt like, you felt Uchenna out there, which is great. He's back and I'm proud of him. I'm happy for him. Again, I've only watched the first half, but definitely felt his presence out there. He's got such a knack for how to rush with angles and set up blocks, he's a great game runner. There's a physicality to how he plays, which is really cool and complements the rest of the group."
