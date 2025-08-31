Rookie Jalen Milroe may be 'most intriguing' QB on Seattle Seahawks' roster
Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe didn't exactly set the world on fire in his first start for the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. Milroe and the rest of Seattle's backups got blasted by the Green Bay Packers, who decided to play their starting defense for no good reason at all.
With the quarterbacks coach calling plays and second and third-string offensive linemen blocking for him against starting pass rushers, the results for Milroe were predictably ugly. Nevertheless, Seahawks fans should not feel any less excited about Milroe's potential in the NFL.
While Drew Lock is technically the No. 2 guy behind starter Sam Darnold, Milroe's athleticism and ceiling are vastly superior - and we may see more of him on the field as a rookie barring an injury to Darnold.
According to Brent Sobleski at Bleacher Report, Milroe is the most intriguing QB on the roster.
"Lock is an established six-year veteran. He's made 18 starts throughout his career. He's next in line if Sam Darnold becomes injured or doesn't play well for the Seahawks. Milroe may be the most intriguing quarterback on the roster, though. This year's 92nd overall draft pick is an exceptional athlete with elite speed and a huge arm. The Seattle coaching staff understands he's not anywhere ready to take the offensive reins, but the group still wants to utilize his skill set."
What we saw from Milroe in the first two weeks of the preseason is likely much closer to what we can expect during the regular season.
The short version is that Milroe is unlikely to air the ball out when he does come onto he field. Instead, fans should expect a variety of different designed runs. Seattle showed one example when they successfully converted a version of the tush push on a fourth down against Kansas City. We also got to see Milroe thrive on a few read-option runs, so that should be part of the package, as well.
Milroe's passing game still has a long way to go, but his rushing prowess is already up there with the NFL's best at his position. His game speed appears to be somewhere between Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray - in other words, extremely fast.
If offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak can integrate Milroe into the run game it'll be one more weapon in what appears to be a very diversified offense that should prove difficult to scheme against.
