Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe struggling in preseason finale in Green Bay
At times this preseason Jalen Milroe has dazzled. But in the first half of the Seattle Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field, the rookie quarterback produced a dud.
To be fair, it is basically the Seahawk's third-team offense against most of the Green Bay Packers' starting defense. The results are expectedly ugly.
With a full-game audition and the ability to close the gap - and perhaps even overtake - veteran Drew Lock to be starter Sam Darnold's backup, early on Milroe made more glaring mistakes than garish big plays. In the first half he completed only 7 of 12 passes for 65 yards, was sacked three times, lost two fumbles and overthrew a wide-open receiver on what would have been a long touchdown.
At halftime, the Seahawks trailed the Packers by the ugly score of 20-0.
With uncanny arm strength and elusive athleticism, the third-round draft choice from Alabama had flashed neough potential through two preseason games to get the 12s excited. He is also only the second quarterback drafted by Seattle since Russell Wilson in 2012. (2018 7th-rounder Alex McGough was the other).
Said head coach Mike Macdonald of Milroe playing the entire game, "It's going to be awesome. It's a great opportunity for him to get great experience. All rookies, they need reps, they need experience, and Jalen was right there. I know he's excited for the opportunity, and he's going to do a great job. Go out and operate the offense and go play ball the way you know how and let's go."
There have been, however, a series of hiccups.
Milroe fumbled on a quarterback sneak, then turned the ball over again during a sack. Late in the first half, he overthrew an open Cody White streaking behind Green Bay's defense.
For the half Milroe also ran three times for only seven yards. His first seven possessions resulted in two lost fumbles, two turnovers on downs and three punts.
