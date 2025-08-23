All Seahawks

Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe struggling in preseason finale in Green Bay

Promising Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe is enduring an ugly game in Green Bay.

Richie Whitt

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
At times this preseason Jalen Milroe has dazzled. But in the first half of the Seattle Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field, the rookie quarterback produced a dud.

To be fair, it is basically the Seahawk's third-team offense against most of the Green Bay Packers' starting defense. The results are expectedly ugly.

With a full-game audition and the ability to close the gap - and perhaps even overtake - veteran Drew Lock to be starter Sam Darnold's backup, early on Milroe made more glaring mistakes than garish big plays. In the first half he completed only 7 of 12 passes for 65 yards, was sacked three times, lost two fumbles and overthrew a wide-open receiver on what would have been a long touchdown.

At halftime, the Seahawks trailed the Packers by the ugly score of 20-0.

With uncanny arm strength and elusive athleticism, the third-round draft choice from Alabama had flashed neough potential through two preseason games to get the 12s excited. He is also only the second quarterback drafted by Seattle since Russell Wilson in 2012. (2018 7th-rounder Alex McGough was the other).

Said head coach Mike Macdonald of Milroe playing the entire game, "It's going to be awesome. It's a great opportunity for him to get great experience. All rookies, they need reps, they need experience, and Jalen was right there. I know he's excited for the opportunity, and he's going to do a great job. Go out and operate the offense and go play ball the way you know how and let's go."

There have been, however, a series of hiccups.

Milroe fumbled on a quarterback sneak, then turned the ball over again during a sack. Late in the first half, he overthrew an open Cody White streaking behind Green Bay's defense.

For the half Milroe also ran three times for only seven yards. His first seven possessions resulted in two lost fumbles, two turnovers on downs and three punts.

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.