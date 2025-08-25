NFL analyst explains ranking Seattle Seahawks' defense first in the league
You may remember seeing this week. Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer ranked all 32 NFL defensive units when it came to the upcoming 2025 campaign. Keep in mind that this past season, the Philadelphia Eagles allowed the fewest total yards in the league, and only the Los Angeles Chargers gave up fewer points. Of course, Vic Fangio’s unit crushed the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX as Nick Sirianni’s club rolled to a 40-22 victory.
When it came to predicting the NFL’s top defense in ’25, Kapadia chose a unit that played solid football the final eight games of 2024. “Surprise!”, exclaimed Kapadia. “The reason I have the Seahawks in the top spot is simple: coaching plus scheme plus talent. All the ingredients are here for a great defense. Seattle came on strong in the second half of last season, and Mike Macdonald’s defenses over the past three seasons (including 2 in Baltimore) have all finished in the Top 10 in efficiency.”
NFL writer continues to have high hopes for Seahawks’ defense
There was more. “Up front, Leonard Williams is coming off a terrific year,” stated Kapadia, “while 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II is a prime candidate to make the second-year leap. I liked the addition of veteran DeMarcus Lawrence. The secondary is talented, and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori should be a fun player for Macdonald to work with. The mix of reliable veterans and young wild cards here has me predicting a high ceiling. I think the Seahawks defense is going to be one of the stories of the 2025 season.”
On Monday, the NFL analyst stood by his reasoning when it came to the Seahawks.
Some of the other performers that make up the team's nice mix of experience and youth are linebacker Ernest Jones IV, and a loaded secondary featuring young but experienced cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, as well as safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant.
For what it’s worth, the last time the Seahawks allowed the fewest yards per game and fewest points in the NFL was 2014. They turned that same trick a year earlier on the way to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. General manager John Schneider renovated the Seattle offense this offseason, but the key to getting back to the playoffs will be how both Macdonald and coordinator Aden Durde build on the defense’s strong second-half showing in 2024.
