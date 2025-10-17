Jaxon Smith-Njigba is doing something no NFL receiver has since Jerry Rice
Many expected Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to join the ranks of the NFL's best pass-catchers this season, but even the most optimistic pundits probably didn't expect this.
A third of the way through the season, Smith-Njigba, 23, has been arguably the best receiver in the entire NFL. The former Ohio State superstar has 42 receptions for a league-leading 696 yards and three touchdowns, with his 16.6 yards per reception putting him on a historically great pace.
In fact, Smith-Njigba's efficiency is unlike anything the league has seen in decades, not since the prime of the greatest receiver of all time: Jerry Rice.
"[Sam] Darnold's deep passing prowess has unlocked former first-round pick wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba as a result: Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 696 yards receiving this season with 42 catches, tied for the fifth-most in the league this year, on 56 targets, tied for the fifth-most in the league this year," CBS Sports' Garrett Podell wrote. "The last player with as many receiving on that low of a target total through six games was the receiving GOAT Jerry Rice in 1986 with 723 yards receiving on 55 targets, per CBS Sports Research."
For any receiver, being in the same sentence as Rice - who actually ended his career as a Seahawk in 2004 - is an incredible honor, but in Smith-Njigba's case, it really sells just how outstanding he's been.
Not only has he been incredibly productive, but he has been the focal point of Seattle's offense and allowed Darnold to continue thriving after a career-year with the Minnesota Vikings. He's a workhorse receiver and a deep threat all in one, making him an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses.
Could the Seahawks do a better job of supporting him? Perhaps. Other receiving options such as Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton and tight end AJ Barner, have been solid, but Smith-Njigba still has over a third of the team's targets so far (56 out of 154, or 36.4 percent).
However, when Smith-Njigba has been so absurdly dominant through the early part of the season, it's hard to complain about much of anything on offense.
