Long-time NFL vet says Seahawks can have one of league's best defenses
In 2013, the Seattle Seahawks wrapped up the most successful season in franchise history with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. That same year, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was a rookie with the New York Giants. The second-round draft choice by the New York Giants played in 11 games with Big Blue.
Fast forward to 2025. It was reported last month that the former Ohio State product would be returning to the franchise. On Wednesday, the 12-year pro officially signed a one-year contract. Hankins will be suiting up for Mike Macdonald’s club for a second consecutive season.
“Being here last year, the success we had, the group we had defensively, and now we have D-Law (DeMarcus Lawrence) here, and some more key guys—we drafted a D-tackle—I just feel comfortable here,” explain Hankins (via Seahawks.com John Boyle). “I like it here. Everything made sense. To be able to still be playing in Year 13, and obviously the organization wanted me back, so it just made sense.”
The 6’3”, 325-pound defensive tackle played in all 17 games for the ‘Hawks. He finished with 30 stops, one sack, and his first career interception. “This guy is a heck of a player,” stated Macdonald during the team’s recent minicamp. “We’re excited to get him back. I wouldn’t say it’s a major void because we have guys that can play in the A gap, but, yeah, when you watch tape last year, he played some pretty dang good football for us. Excited to get him back.”
What really stood out on Wednesday was the optimism of Hankins, who has high hopes for his unit. “I think we can be one of the best (defenses),” said the veteran interior presence. “I think we were close to being the best last year…I think we’re going to have a much better season than we did last year, even though last season was pretty good.”
Macdonald’s defense started slow but played better as the season unfolded. Seattle finished 14th in fewest total yards allowed, and a respectable 16th in the league vs. the run. That’s quite a jump for a Seahawks’ club that gave up the third-most total yards in the NFL in 2023. And only the division-rival Cardinals were ranked lower in rushing defense. This is a unit that is certainly on the rise.
