Seahawks fill massive need, re-sign veteran DL anchor
Unable to fill the void at nose tackle in the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face to help anchor their defensive line.
Seattle re-signed veteran Johnathan Hankins, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It was a marriage last season that had no reason not to continue, as Hankins played in all 17 games and made eight starts. The Seahawks' defensive line was oft-banged up in 2024, and Hankins was consistently on the field and playing at a high level.
Hankins, 33, went unsigned in free agency after logging 30 tackles, five tackles for loss and his first career interception last season. He played 390 total defensive snaps in a mostly rotational role, equating to 35 percent of the team's total plays.
The terms of the deal are unclear, but Hankins made just over $2 million with the Seahawks last season. Seattle brought in a few undrafted free agents — South Alabama's Wy'Kevious Thomas and Iowa State's J.R. Singleton — to potentially compete for the position, but there was no proven commodity on the roster.
Even Quinton Bohanna and Brandon Pili, who were projected to compete for large roles this season, are still unproven in significant roles. Hankins has the career experience and familiarity with Mike Macdonald's system to contribute immediately.
Seattle did spend a fifth-round draft pick on Notre Dame's Rylie Mills, but he projects as a 3-4 defensive end in the NFL. The Seahawks needed a big body in the middle, and that's exactly what Hankins provides.
This might be Hankins' final NFL season, but he's buying the team some time to find a long-term option in the middle of the defense. He also gets to keep playing under defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who coached him with the Dallas Cowboys.
