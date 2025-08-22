Kenny Clark tells Kay Adams Packers' side of joint practice fights with Seahawks
While they're not in the same division, ever since the 2015 NFC Championship game you can definitely say that the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers have been rivals - and about as contentious as rivals get in the NFL.
Sadly for Seattle's side, it's been a pretty one-sided rivalry ever since that game, as the Packers have won six of the last seven matchups. The Seahawks got at least a little bit of revenge in yesterday's joint practice, especially dominating red zone drills on both sides of the field. There were also plenty of punches thrown on both sides.
Here's Green Bay's star defensive tackle Kenny Clark breaking it all down with Kay Adams after practice was over.
Kenny Clark on Seahawks-Packers fights
You don't have to like any of the Packers (we certainly don't) but you do have to respect Clark, who's been playing at a high level ever since he became a starter in his second season back in 2017. Along the way he's made three Pro Bowls, the most recent coming in 2023.
The Seahawks got beaten pretty soundly by the Packers when they visited Seattle last season, but they won't have to worry about playing them this year unless it's in the playoffs. They might face them in 2026 depending on where both teams finish in the standings, but they're not guaranteed to face the Packers again until the 2027 season when they're scheduled to visit Lambeau Field.
