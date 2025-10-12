Leonard Williams hit with big fine from NFL for head-butt vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks may have moved on to today's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the league office had one last bit of businss to settle from last week's thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, star Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams has been fined $46,371 for head-butting former Huskies tight end Cade Otton, who purposefully fell on top of Williams as he was driving Tristan Wirfs into the ground.
This is the second time this season that Williams has been fined by the league office. He also drew a fine of $23,186 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the blowout of the New Orleans Saints back in Week 3.
The Seahawks can live with the odd penalty from Williams, who has been the team's best and most consistent defensive player since coming over in a mid-season trade with the New York Giants almost two years ago now.
Williams finished last season with 11 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for a loss. For his efforts, Williams was named to his second career Pro Bowl team.
So far this season Williams' numbers have lagged behind a little bit. Through five games he's posted 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.
It will probably help Williams a great deal if and when veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins is finally activated. He started the season on the NFI list with a back issue and there has been no word on a potential return date in several weeks.
