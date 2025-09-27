All Seahawks

Seahawks draw first fine of 2025 NFL season for brutal hit vs. Saints

Seattle Seahawks' standout defensive lineman Leonard Williams has been fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness against the New Orleans Saints.

Richie Whitt

Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) tackles Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in Week 3.
Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) tackles Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in Week 3. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald lamented this week that more NFL observers aren't paying attention to Leonard Williams. But we don't think this was what he was referring to.

In the midst of a great start to the season and helping his team to a 3-1 start, the Seahawks' defensive tackle has been fined by the NFL for what it is deeming "unnecessary roughness" in Seattle's blowout win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. The league office announced Williams' fine amount as $23,186 for forceful use of his helmet during a skirmish with New Orleans offensive lineman Torrecelli Simpkins.

CBS, which broadcast the game, didn't show the play that resulted in both a 15-yard penalty and the fine.

It's the first fine drawn by the Seahawks this season.

The Saints' Bryan Bresee was also fined $18,581 in the Week 3 game at Lumen Field for headbutting Seattle offensive lineman Grey Zabel.

Williams momentarily losing his cool, however, isn't diminishing his high level of play through the season's first four weeks. He had 1.5 sacks, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in the Seahawks' 23-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday night.

“I have a hard time thinking there’s another defensive lineman playing better than him right now in the league,” Macdonald said of Williams during his weekly radio show. “He doesn’t get enough love nationally. I know teams respect the heck out of him."

Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after the game against the Cardinals last Thursday night.
Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after the game against the Cardinals last Thursday night. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.