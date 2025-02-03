Seahawks take flyer on former late-round Ravens guard
After having one of the league's worst offensive line units in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks are already bulking up their unit for next season.
The Seahawks signed former 2023 sixth-round offensive guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu to a reserve/future contract on Monday. Aumavae-Laulu was picked 199th overall by the Baltimore Ravens two years ago but has yet to play a down on offense thus far in his career.
At 6-5, 344 pounds, Aumavae-Laulu was a three-year starter at Oregon and was primarily a right tackle in college. He was converted to a guard in the NFL and remains a raw prospect, only playing on special teams in two appearances for Baltimore last season.
Seattle, however, needs as much talent as it can get at the guard position, with Anthony Bradford and rookies Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea all seeing significant snaps there in 2024.
Laumea, who started the final six games of the season at right guard, was a sixth-round pick as well and may have played well enough to contend for a starting role next season. But that doesn't mean it will be handed to him, and Aumavae-Laulu adds to the pool of players who will have a chance to compete for that spot in offseason programs and training camp.
The Seahawks will almost certainly continue to address the interior offensive line in free agency and/or the NFL Draft, but it's clear head coach Mike Macdonald, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton are already hunting for players. Even though Aumavae-Laulu has little NFL experience, his college pedigree is encouraging.
Aumavae-Laulu is the 12th player the Seahawks have signed to futures deals this offseason, which locks down their rights heading into the offseason. They do not count against the team's 53-man roster limit, but rather will be part of the 90-man roster once the new League Year begins on March 12.
