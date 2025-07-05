Multiple Seahawks rivals ranked among NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders
Over the past four seasons, the Los Angeles Rams (2021 and 2024) and San Francisco 49ers (2022 and 2023) have ruled the roost in the division. Sean McVay’s team won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kyle Shanahan’s club fell in overtime, 25-22, to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas. The Rams and 49ers also made Super Sunday appearances in 2018 and 2019, respectively, losing to the Patriots (LIII) and Chiefs (LIV), respectively.
Mateo Bratt of Sportsnaut ranked the Top 10 teams in the league he feels are the most likely to capture Super Bowl LX. It is certainly no surprise that McVay’s and Shanahan’s squad made the list. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks last captured the NFC West in 2020, and their last playoff victory came in 2019. Since then, the ‘Hawks have made two postseason appearances—a 30-20 home loss to the Rams in 2020, and a 41-23 setback at San Francisco in 2022.
It is safe to say that Mike Macdonald’s club has its works cut out for itself if it wants to emerge as a NFL title contender, with arguably the biggest obstacles being within their own division. Including the playoffs, Seattle owns a 6-11 record vs. McVay’s Rams dating back to 2017. This past season, in Week 11 at San Francisco, the Seahawks snapped a six-game overall losing streak to Shanahan’s Niners.
As for 2025 and Bratt’s rankings, he places the Rams at No. 10, and the 49ers at the sixth spot. “Sean McVay’s offensive brilliance and veteran Matthew Stafford make the Los Angeles Rams dangerous,” explained Bratt. “With Cooper Kupp gone, receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams will be the offensive stars. Although they lack depth, the Rams have the pieces to be a great team this season and could go on an unlikely playoff run to shock the world.”
What about Shanahan’s club, which finished in last place in the NFC West with a disappointing 6-11 record in 2024? “With statistically the easiest regular season schedule in the league,” said Bratt, “there is no doubt the San Francisco 49ers will be back in the playoffs after a disappointing season. While they lack the same depth they had during their 2023 Super Bowl appearance, if Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk return from their injuries without losing a step, they will be a huge threat in the NFC for another year.”
Once again, the Rams and 49ers shape up as huge hurdles for the team from the Pacific Northwest.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Why the Raiders may be forced to sit ex-Seahawks QB Geno Smith in 2025
Proposed blockbuster trade sends disgruntled Steelers All-Pro to Seahawks
Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe hilariously struggles with reaction drill
Early benching could be in store for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson