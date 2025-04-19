Under-the-radar Nebraska prospect named perfect fit for Seahawks defense
This past season, the Seattle Seahawks made strides as the season unfolded when it came to run defense. After a slow start, Mike Macdonald’s club wound up finishing a so-so 16th in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed per game. His unit was bolstered when the club acquired linebacker Ernest Jones IV in a midseason trade with the Tennessee Titans. It’s worth noting that in 2023, only the Arizona Cardinals allowed more rushing yards per contest.
Regardless, there is obviously still room for improvement when it comes to this aspect of the game. Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider’s biggest offseason addition in 2025 has been four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence. He’s known more for his ability to chase down opposing quarterbacks than running backs.
Recently, NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda spoke about Mike Macdonald’s club. “I mentioned that word around the league is that the team will look for help on the lines of scrimmage, which should surprise no one…I noted that sources believe offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State is the player they will target in the first round, whether it’s with the 18th selection or later in the first round if they are able to trade down. I’ve also been told they like Ty Robinson, the versatile defensive lineman from Nebraska.
“I’ve long been a fan of Robinson over the past two years,” added Pauline, “as he’s a playmaker who is used all over the line of scrimmage by the Cornhuskers...Viewed as a late second-round selection prospect, the Seahawks presently own two selections in that frame, picks 50 and 52, which gives them ammunition if they want Robinson on Day 2.
Robinson comes off a big year in Nebraska, and opened a lot of eyes during the 2025 National Scouting Combine. The Seahawks have shown they know how to rush the passer (45 sacks in 2024). Robinson is an intriguing performer who could help the defense take it up another notch.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Michigan TE Colston Loveland linked to Seahawks as best landing spot
Seahawks-Broncos trade proposal sends Ken Walker away for 5th-rounder
ESPN critic names ‘non-negotiable’ approach for Seahawks in Round 1
2025 NFL draft: Seahawks named best fit for intriguing top-5 QB prospect