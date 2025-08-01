NFL insider says under-the-radar Seahawks pass rusher 'on the verge' of busting out
If you were only watching the box score, you might already think that Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is already a bust. To be sure, the traditional numbers from his rookie season won't jump out at anybody. In 14 gamese Murphy totaled just 36 tackles, half a sack, one QB hit and two tackles for a loss on the year.
Sometimes numbers can lie, though - and that was the case for Murphy, who flashed often enough during his rookie season to instill belief that he can still be a special defender at this level. Murphy has other believers, too - including veteran Jarran Reed, who called him strong as **** three times in a row last week.
Sports Illustrated's national NFL insider Albert Breer is also a believer. Here's what the wrote about Murphy coming out of a visit to Seahawks training camp.
SI on Seahawks DL Byron Murphy
"For a team, again, looking for guys internally to make the leap, the defensive line is another big area to watch. Byron Murphy II, the team’s 2024 first-rounder, already is a top-end run defender, and has shown through the last few months that he might be on the verge of busting out as a pass-rusher..."
No matter how well Murphy plays, the Seahawks have more than enough talent to field a top-five scoring defense this season - assuming their key pieces stay healthy.
If Murphy does have a breakout year as a pass rusher, it will go a long way towards guaranteeing that the Seahawks will have an elite defense this season.
Murphy looked dominant in his brief preseason action last year - we will get our first look at how far he's come next Thursday night when the Seahawks begin their preseason schedule at home against Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald comments on Charles Cross’ injury
Sam Darnold predicted to lose starting job with the Seattle Seahawks
Unheralded Seahawks WR caught Spoon’s attention at training camp
Seattle Seahawks receiver shares big praise for Jaxon Smith-Njigba