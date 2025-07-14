All Seahawks

NFL analyst claims Seahawks are most unknown NFC West team

An NFL.com writer ranked the league’s eight divisions from best to worst. The NFC West was closer to the bottom than the top, with one club a bit of an enigma.

Russell Baxter

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Recently, Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked the league’s eight divisions. At the bottom of the list is the AFC South. The Houston Texans owned the top spot with a 10-7 record in 2024 for the second consecutive year, while the Indianapolis Colts (8-9), Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) and Tennessee Titans (3-14) combined for a 15-36 mark.

At the top is the NFC North, which is hardly a surprise. The Detroit Lions (15-2), Minnesota Vikings (14-3), and Green Bay Packers (11-6) all reached the playoffs this past season, while the Chicago Bears (5-12) are hoping themselves via new head coach and former Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

So what about the home of the Seattle Seahawks? Well, the NFC West owns the No. 5 spot on Edholm’s list. “The West was tightly packed a year ago, with all four teams in playoff contention in mid-December. It's also telling that the division's worst team, six-win San Francisco, was viewed as something of a fluke, considering the 49ers had averaged nearly double that number of victories in the previous three seasons.

It's a very solid division,” explained Edholm. “You can make a case for all four teams having a playoff path in 2025… I expect the Niners to bounce back this season, even with a slew of offseason personnel losses…”

Sam Darnold
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The winner of the NFC West has appeared in four of the last seven Super Bowls. Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams owned the top spot in 2024. As for Mike Macdonald’s squad? “The Rams, Cardinals and Seahawks all could be competitive once again,” added Edholm, “although Seattle might be the least-known quantity of the group right now. If Sam Darnold and a reconfigured offensive line come together, the run game and defense could push the 'Hawks into the playoffs.”

One thing that isn’t least-known is the fact that the Seahawks haven’t won a division title since 2020, and haven’t won a playoff game since 2019. Maybe that changes in 2025, but Macdonald’s team does have a lot of new pieces on the roster.

