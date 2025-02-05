All Seahawks

NFL analyst suggests Seahawks should sign Steelers veteran

The Seattle Seahawks could look towards the Pittsburgh Steelers to find themselves a new offensive lineman after a disastrous 2024 campaign in the trenches.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are going to find ways to improve their offensive line this season, and that could mean going through the free agency route to find a veteran or two.

The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher suggests that the Seahawks should be looking at signing Pittsburgh Steelers veteran offensive lineman James Daniels to a one-year deal this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The Seattle Seahawks must improve their interior offensive line this offseason, and one player that could end up being a major value is James Daniels. He was a reliable starter for Pittsburgh during the last few years, but he tore his Achilles early during the 2024 season," Mosher writes.

"He should be ready to go by Week 1 of the 2025 season, and he is only 27. Buying low on a proven NFL guard would be a shrewd move by Seattle’s front office."

Daniels was limited to just four games in the 2024 campaign due to that Achilles injury, but before that, he started 32 out of a possible 34 games for the Steelers over the previous two seasons.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he spent four seasons with them before joining the Steelers in 2022.

Now, Daniels is hoping to extend his career, and a team like the Seahawks should be willing to take a risk on him given their current situation on the offensive line.

The Seahawks can officially sign Daniels and other free agents when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL analyst names Seattle Seahawks’ three biggest positions of need

4-time Super Bowl winner named among Seahawks’ top trade targets

Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba has jokes about Pro Bowl pick-six

Seahawks should jump all over this crazy blockbuster trade proposal with Giants

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.