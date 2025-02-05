NFL analyst suggests Seahawks should sign Steelers veteran
The Seattle Seahawks are going to find ways to improve their offensive line this season, and that could mean going through the free agency route to find a veteran or two.
The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher suggests that the Seahawks should be looking at signing Pittsburgh Steelers veteran offensive lineman James Daniels to a one-year deal this offseason.
"The Seattle Seahawks must improve their interior offensive line this offseason, and one player that could end up being a major value is James Daniels. He was a reliable starter for Pittsburgh during the last few years, but he tore his Achilles early during the 2024 season," Mosher writes.
"He should be ready to go by Week 1 of the 2025 season, and he is only 27. Buying low on a proven NFL guard would be a shrewd move by Seattle’s front office."
Daniels was limited to just four games in the 2024 campaign due to that Achilles injury, but before that, he started 32 out of a possible 34 games for the Steelers over the previous two seasons.
He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he spent four seasons with them before joining the Steelers in 2022.
Now, Daniels is hoping to extend his career, and a team like the Seahawks should be willing to take a risk on him given their current situation on the offensive line.
The Seahawks can officially sign Daniels and other free agents when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL analyst names Seattle Seahawks’ three biggest positions of need
4-time Super Bowl winner named among Seahawks’ top trade targets
Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba has jokes about Pro Bowl pick-six
Seahawks should jump all over this crazy blockbuster trade proposal with Giants