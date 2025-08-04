NFL writer names newcomer as Seahawks' most-likely future Hall of Famer
Speaking of the Legion of Boom era, Bobby Wagner is a slam dunk future Hall of Famer for the Seattle Seahawks. Richard Sherman should also have a pretty strong case - and you can also argue for Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, as well.
As for the current era of the Seahawks, there are really no slam-dunk Hall of Famers on the roster right now. There are a few guys who may be in the conversation if they put in a few more really good years in the NFL, though. According to Bryan DeArdo at CBS Sports, veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp is their most likely future Hall of Famer.
CBS on Cooper Kupp's HOF case
"Devon Witherspoon was considered, but he's only played two years. Kupp appeared destined for the Hall of Fame four years ago, when he compiled one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history that included winning Super Bowl MVP. Kupp hasn't done much since then, however, and will need a solid run of success in Seattle if he is going to have a strong HOF case one day. "
Spoon is definitely the strongest candidate if he continues playing like he has for a long time - but it's simply too early to tell in his case.
Kupp will have a decent argument himself, having already totaled 634 career catches, 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns. However, he's only earned one Pro Bowl nod and made one All-Pro team. While 2021 was an undeniably spectacular season that culminated with a Super Bowl MVP, typically Hall of Famers have a lot more all-star honors than this and Kupp will need more to make it to Canton.
If it were our choice, we would have gone with incoming defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who may not have reached the heights of Kupp, but has put together a more-impressive body of work overall. In 141 games (all with the Dallas Cowboys to date) Lawrence has racked up 61.5 sacks, 126 quarterback hits and 97 tackles for a loss while making four Pro Bowl teams.
To have a real chance at the Hall of Fame, Lawrence will need to continue bumping those numbers for several more years - and winning a Super Bowl certainly wouldn't hurt. For now, he should also be considered a long shot.
Overall, this dynamic underscores the fact that the Seahawks have a lot of really, really good players - but no truly great ones as of yet.
