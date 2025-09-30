NFL expert has Seattle Seahawks’ defense ranked first for Week 5
It’s been quite the start to the 2025 for the Seattle Seahawks and in particular, their improving defense. The team is 13th in the league in total yards per game allowed, while only five clubs in the NFL have allowed fewer yards on the ground. In fact, Mike Macdonald’s club has yet to give up a rushing touchdown in 2025.
Meanwhile, only the Houston Texans (51) have allowed fewer points this season than the Seahawks (67), who have limited each of their four opponents to 20 points or less.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut has his NFL defensive rankings for Week 5, and Macdonald’s club has been elevated from the third spot a week ago to the top of the heap.
“Mike Macdonald needed a little time to create something great with this Seattle Seahawks’ defense,” explained Johnson. “The work, time, and investment of cap space and draft capital has paid off. Since the Week 10 bye last season, a 12-game stretch, Seattle’s defense to a 37.5 percent third-down conversion rate, 17.8 points per game and 4.8 yards per play.
“In that same span,” added Johnson, “opposing quarterbacks have an 18-14 TD-INT while averaging 205.8 passing yards per game and average just 5.81 yards per pass attempt versus Seattle. Keep those numbers in mind ahead of a Week 5 date versus Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who will be without Mike Evans.”
That 12-game stretch mentioned by Johnson has Macdonald’s team the owners of a 9-3 record. But back to the defense, as Aden Durde’s unit has allowed just 20 offensive touchdowns in their last dozen outings. Prior to this run, the Seahawks had slumped badly, dropping five-of-six games from Weeks 4-9. In those half-dozen contests, Durde’s defense gave up (you guessed it) 20 offensive touchdowns. It's a talented group led by Leonard Wllliams, Ernest Jones IV, and Julian Love, to name just a few of their standout performers.
The Buccaneers’ defense has impressed as well this season, so points could be hard to come by for both teams this Sunday in the Pacific Northwest.
