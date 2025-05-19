NFL free agency: ex-Seahawks safety Jamal Adams hoping for reunion
He was a three-time Pro Bowler, and a First Team All-Pro in 2019. The New York Jets selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick in 2017. During his three seasons with the franchise, he played and started in all but two games. He was third on the team in tackles during his rookie campaign, and second in stops in both 2018 and ’19. He earned Pro Bowl honors in his second season, and Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades in his third year in the league.
A disgruntled Adams was then shipped to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 in a massive trade that saw the Jets obtain safety Bradley McDougald, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, and a third-round choice in ’21. Seattle also received a fourth-round pick in ’22. Adams had quite the debut year in Seattle, finishing with 83 stops, a team-high 9.5 sacks, and a third straight Pro Bowl invitation.
Injuries began to take their toll. He missed a total of 29 regular-season games from 2021-23, and a playoff clash with the 49ers in 2022. He was cut loose by the ‘Hawks in March of 2024, and wound up playing a total of five games with the Titans (3) and Lions (2), respectively, this past season.
Last week, Adams appeared on The Jets Lounge and he spoke about a return…to New York. “I would be lying to you if I sat here and said I didn’t want to return home. I would love to be back with the Jets, and obviously, finish it the right way. Man, that would be a dream come true, just to kind of patch up that relationship and make it work.”
“I’d just come in as a seasoned vet and just give game to the young cats and help in any way shape or form I can,” added Adams. “I know I can still play football, I’m healthy, I can impact the game in a lot of ways. I just need that fair opportunity to come in and showcase what I can do.”
Keep in mind that the last time the 29-year-old took the field with the Lions, his defensive coordinator was Aaron Glenn—now the head coach of the New York Jets.
