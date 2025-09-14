DK Metcalf likely salivating over facing depleted Seattle Seahawks secondary
DK Metcalf is publicly attempting to downplay Sunday's game against his former team. But, privately, you just know the two-time Pro Bowl receiver is licking his chops to face a depleted Seattle Seahawks' secondary.
"Y'all are going to make it a big deal," Metcalf said in advance of Sunday's game between Seattle and the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I'm not. It's just another football game."
Unfortunately for the Seahawks, it's not their normal secondary.
MORE: Seahawks boost defensive depth at 2 key spots ahead of Steelers game
The Seahawks will be short-handed in facing Metcalf and a Steelers' offense that threw for four touchdowns and scored 34 points against the New York Jets in Week 1. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori has been ruled outwith a sprained ankle and safety Julian Love was also on the injury report but is expected to be in the lineup. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is listed as doubtful, and Riq Woolen is coming off a dismal Week 1 performance in which he allowed two big plays - including the game-winning touchdown catch to the San Francisco 49ers' third-string tight end - in a 17-13 loss.
It will not, obviously, be the healthy, hearty defense that Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is banking most of his season on.
MORE: ESPN on why Riq Woolen is likely Seahawks' best chance to stop DK Metcalf
It's likely Metcalf isn't too scared of the Seahawks' Saturday roster moves: elevating safety D'Anthony Bell and defensive tackle Brandon Pill from the practice squad. DK is saying he expects a normal game, but we cringe at his results being very abnormal.
He caught four passes for 83 yards last week in Pittsburgh's victory.
