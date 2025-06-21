What Mike Macdonald said about how Seahawks will use Nick Emmanwori
It’s been a busy offseason for a team looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Seahawks’ writer Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times recently penned five questions regarding Mike Macdonald’s team, which overhauled its offense and added some interesting pieces on defense. In terms of the latter, how will the Seattle Seahawks utilize intriguing rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, who GM John Schneider traded up for during the second day of the draft?
“Emmanwori, the 35th overall pick in the draft,” explained Condotta, “figures to become a starter over the next few years somewhere in the back seven of the defense, most likely at safety, his listed position. But for 2025, he may have a specialized role working in five- and six-defensive back sets as a third safety. That could put Emmanwori in roles to defend the run, cover tight ends, running backs or slot receivers and even rush the passer.”
In three seasons at South Carolina, the talented prospect picked off six passes, four in his final season with the Gamecocks. He also totaled at least 70 tackles in each of his three collegiate campaigns.
“Emmanwori spent time during two practices open to the media working with outside linebackers/rush ends for a period or two,” said Condotta. “With a four-man base secondary (safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen), specialty packages figure to be his primary role this season."
All told, Emmanwori is shaping up as a fascinating watch in 2025. “There are a lot of things we’re going to ask of him,” stated head coach Mike Macdonald following the team’s recent minicamp, “and you’re kind of in this phase now where you’re exposing him to a lot of things to see what hits, what doesn’t. So, you have a better feel for what you are going to ask him to do when we start getting close to game time…”
“Keep building those skills and keep training yourself to be the best player you can,” added Macdonald, “and then it’s up to us as a coaching staff to keep putting him in positions where he can do stuff that he does well.”
