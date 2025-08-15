NFL preseason: 4 important Seahawks veterans to watch vs. Chiefs
The Seattle Seahawks are in for another late kickoff tonight as they host the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason game of the year. In last week's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Mike Macdonald elected to sit most of his starters, outside of a few who are still competing fo a permanent spot.
This week it's going to be a different story, as Macdonald is expected to put starting quarterback Sam Darnold on the field for the first time in a Seahawks uniform. Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp is also expected to make his debut for Seattle, but they're far from the only vets worth watching. Here are four we will be keeping an eye on tonight.
QB Sam Darnold
Don't expect to see Darnold out there for a long run, but fans should expect a series or two in the first quarter from their new QB1. The challenge for Darnold this season will be trying to build on the brilliant breakout year he had with the Minnesota Viking last year, but with a supporting cast that won't be as good. For the evening Darnold will face a Chiefs defense that ranked fourth in scoring defense in 2024. While Andy Reid isn't expected to play his starters, it should still be a good test for Darnold's first real action running Klint Kubiak's offense.
RG Anthony Bradford
The biggest difference for Darnold may be the pass protection that he can expect. In Minnesota they were solid in this department last season. Meanwhile, in Seattle they were somehow worse than they've ever been in the John Schneider era, which is really saying something. The worst of it has come from right guard Anthony Bradford, who's gotten most of the first-team reps at training camp but still has to hold off second-year lineman Christian Haynes. A strong performance against the Chiefs would likely seal him in as the starting right guard for the third straight year.
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling
By now you have probably heard that rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. is streaking up the depth chart like one of Elon Musk's rockets before its inevitable explosion. If the season were to begin today Horton might fill the WR3 role formerly held by Tyler Lockett, and he's seemingly already passed Jake Bobo for the WR4 spot. While Horton has been drawing tons of attention, we have barely heard the name of Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who's supposed to start at wide receiver along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. MVS may need to put something on film in order to justify that spot, or else it could wind up going to Horton - who impressed last week against the Raiders.
DL Byron Murphy II
Most of Seattle's defense is set for the upcoming season, but there could be one big exception in the middle of the front line. With long-time veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins on the NFI list and no timetable for his return, there's an opening for second-year Seahawks lineman Byron Murphy II to force his way into the starting lineup for Week 1. Murphy had a somewhat quiet rookie season for a first-round pick - and he'll need to start closing out some of those pressures we saw and converting thm into sacks. Getting to Gardner Minshew would be a great way for Murphy to pressure Macdonald into a difficult decision along his defensive line.
