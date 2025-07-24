NFL expert predicts winner of Seattle Seahawks' backup quarterback competition
The Seattle Seahawks totally overhauled their quarterback room this offseason, swapping out Geno Smith, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall for Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe. Coming off of three straight winning seasons with Smith as their starter, it was a big gamble - and if it doesn't work out it might end up costing general manager John Schneider his job.
We don't know how Sam Darnold will perform coming off his breakout year in Minnesota, but we do know that he's going to be starting Week 1 against the Santa Clara 49ers, barring an injury. The rest of the depth chart has yet to be determined, though.
One storyline we will be following closely throughout training camp and the preseason is the backup QB competition between Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe. Ask Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut, and he'll tell you he's picking Lock to win the QB2 spot.
Sportsnaut on Drew Lock > Jalen Milroe
"A bit of a big deal was made when the Seattle Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In addition to getting a new starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, the Seahawks also brought Drew Lock back to be QB2. This means Milroe will have an incredibly tough time elevating to primary backup status as a rookie, but he could still get a package of plays dialed up for him throughout the season."
This is probably an accurate take. While Milroe's athleticism gives him a higher ceiling than Lock, he also has a much lower basement given his lack of experience and development at this level.
Meanwhile, Lock has two years of experience already under his belt as Seattle's primary understudy - and he acquitted himself relatively well (for a backup) in 2022 and 2023 when he was called up to start in place of an injured Geno Smith.
That said, in the long run the Seahawks have to want Milroe to ascend their depth chart as much as possible without rushing him along and forcing him onto the field before he's ready. As a rookie, fans should probably only expect to see Milroe in rushing packages. Where he goes from there will depend on how much he can grow in his first critical offseason in the NFL.
