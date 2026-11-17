In a season full of battles and arguments between members of the fanbase of the Seattle Seahawks, one man is uniting all sides. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s game is beyond any debate or discussion. But is that uniquely dominant season going to be enough to win Offensive Player of the Year? Normally, yes, but this year is far from normal.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is WR1, And Not Just For This Season

Chances are you already know all about JSN’s incredible season to this point. He’s currently in possession of the NFL’s receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (79), yards (1,207), and touchdowns (10). He’s on pace to break the single-season receiving yards record by nearly 100 yards, and his 134 reception and 17 touchdown tracks would be top 10 all-time.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs with the ball after a catch in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s also tops in receptions of 20 or more yards (19), yards after catch (422), and receiving first downs (57). His 82-yard touchdown in week 2 is currently the longest catch in the league for 2026. And he’s doing it in an offense lacking any other credible threats, a run game, high-level quarterback play, or capable offensive coordinator. He might be the best ever.

Jahmyr Gibbs Chases His Own History

This is the primary competition right now. While JSN is tracking to have maybe the best WR season ever, Gibbs is making a play to have the greatest RB season ever. He’s the first one to crack 1,000 rushing yards on the year, and is also sitting on 41 catches for 384 yards. Throw in a league-leading 13 touchdowns, and you can see why this is going to be difficult.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His pace, since he’s only played nine games, is 452 touches (4th all-time), 2,613 scrimmage yards (1st by over 100 yards), and 23 touchdowns (8th). If Gibbs can hold these lines, on a great offense with other viable options (Amon-Ra St. Brown is on pace for over 1,400 yards, Jameson Williams for nearly 1,000), it might be better than JSN’s pace.

Don’t Sleep On Joe Burrow Either

OPOTY has become the ‘non-QB MVP award’ in recent years, more or less, but it hasn’t always been. As recently as 2018, a quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) won MVP and OPOTY. Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady have done it too. Adrian Peterson, not a quarterback, also managed to win both. So it can most certainly happen.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it happens this time, it’s Burrow who can pull it off. Joe Shiesty leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%), yards per game (310.6), touchdowns (27), and QB rating (117.7) among QBs who have played the whole season. His paces are 5,279 yards (4th all-time) and 51 touchdowns (2nd) are MVP and OPOTY caliber. His QB rating would be 6th in NFL history.

Who Has The Edge?

Right now, the odds are in Gibbs’s favor, sitting at +100 compared to JSN’s +125. But that’s not at all definitive. Burrow is essentially off the board, +8000, perhaps indicative of the belief that he won’t win it if he wins MVP, where he’s -115 right now. I’m not sure I agree with that, but assuming the award really is earmarked for non-QBs now, it’s a two-man race. (Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs Miami Dolphins during the second half. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And it really might be the best two-man race of all-time. In two months, we really might be looking at the best wide receiver season ever against the best running back season ever. Obviously, the extra game JSN and Gibbs get to play will be part of the conversation. But I don’t think it’ll be the dominant story when the numbers are this incredible.

Projecting The Future

The Seahawks play some weaker defenses the rest of the way, like Dallas, Philadelphia, and Carolina. But they also have some tougher draws, like two games against the Rams and one against San Francisco. Gibbs only has one easy mark the rest of the way in the Tennessee Titans. Most of his remaining matchups are against top 10 defenses.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs with the ball after a catch to score a touchdown in the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it’s much easier for JSN to have a slow day than Gibbs right now, simply because Gibbs is a running back. Far less likely he has a game where the ball doesn’t find him, between his complete domination of the rushing attack in Detroit and the receiving production he adds. JSN can occasionally get caught in a low-volume day. So, sadly, right now, advantage Gibbs.

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