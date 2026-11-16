Hanich Panic Meter: Seahawks' JSN Could Break Single Season Record

In just two years, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a No. 1 pass-catcher. Just one year late last season, JSN became a superstar and became the league’s offensive player of the year. He might finish up his fourth season with one of the most legendary achievements.

​JSN, once again, played like the elite player he is and became the Seahawks’ offense to help Seattle win 21-13 at the Las Vegas Raiders. He caught eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. Just like he was last season, JSN is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964 yards set in 2012. There is a great chance he may accomplish it in 16 games as opposed to 17 games.

​Where JSN is Currently at

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Through 10 games this season, JSN has caught 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is only 758 yards away from breaking Johnson’s record. For JSN to break the record, he would have to average 108.3 yards in each of the remaining seven games. To break the record in the same 16-game timeframe as Johnson, JSN would have to average 126.4 yards in each of the remaining six games,

​He has accounted for at least 100 yards in eight of the ten games this season. It doesn’t matter if it’s Sam Darnold or Drew Lock throwing him the ball; he finds a way to open. He has 721 receiving yards from Darnold and 486 in nearly four games from Lock. He is easily a solid path to be named offensive player of the year for a second consecutive season and, possibly, league MVP if the award were quarterback-focused.

​How This Season Might Be Different From Last Season

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is introduced before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​JSN was on pace to break Johnson’s all-time receiving record last season. Through 11 games last season, JSN caught 80 receptions for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns. This meant he only had 652 more yards in the remaining six games to break the record. It was at that point, there was some offensive fatigue and the running game had to be re-established. JSN would only account for 480 yards during the final games to finish with 1,793 yards.

​Last season, it seemed like it was a surprise that JSN was so elite at creating enough separation and making big plays after the catch with his speed and elusiveness. This season, despite being mentioned as one of the top receivers in the league, he is still getting open so much. He has a great feel with either Darnold or Lock throwing him the ball. It seems like no matter how many times the opposing defenses game plan around him, JSN still finds ways to get open.

Hanich Panic Meter: 1

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