3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 3 Clash Against Commanders

Mike Macdonald’s club just keeps on rolling along. The Seattle Seahawks now own a 12-game overall winning streak dating back to Week 12 of the 2025 regular season and including their dynamic postseason run. The club comes off a 31-7 victory at Arizona. During the ‘Hawks current reign of terrorizing opponents, Macdonald’s team has knocked off these dozen foes by a combined 334-162 score.

This Sunday, they face the Washington Commanders—off to a 0-2 start and with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota at the controls on Sunday in place of Jayden Daniels. A year ago on a Sunday night at Landover (Week 9), the ‘Hawks rolled to a 38-14 win.

Here is a look at three pivotal matchups this week that certainly bear watching.

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Commanders CB Amik Robertson

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The 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the 2026 league leader in receiving yards after the first two weeks of the season could face a formidable task on Sunday at Landover. Seahawks’ wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has picked up where he left off last season when he totaled 119 catches for an NFL-high 1,793 yards, to go along with 10 scores. After two games this season, he totaled 17 grabs, four for touchdowns, amassing 277 yards through the air.

This offseason, the Commanders signed cornerback Amik Robertson away from the Detroit Lions via a two-year, $15.02 million (via Spotrac). The seven-year pro who began his career with the Raiders in 2020 is off to a tremendous start and is currently Pro Football Focus’ fifth-ranked cornerback. He’s tied for second on the Commanders with 11 tackles and is credited with two passes defensed. Robertson also ranks fourth in the PFF rankings when it comes to pass coverage at his position.

Seahawks C Jalen Sundell vs. Commanders NT Tim Settle

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The Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line has come a long way from where it was just two seasons ago. In Macdonald’s first season in 2024, Pro Football Focus had this unit as the second-worst in the league. This past season, they finished a very-respectable 15th in the league. Center Jalen Sundell became the team’s regular center this past season and pairs inside with former North Dakota State teammate Grey Zabel. The Seahawks’ sturdy left guard was a first-round pick by general manager John Schneider.

Commanders’ nose tackle Tim Settle has totaled five tackles in his team’s first two games. The nine-year veteran began his career as a fifth-round pick by Washington in 2018 and returned to the team this offseason after stops in Buffalo and Houston. The Commanders’ run defense ranked 16th in the league entering Week 3.

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon vs. Commanders WR Stefon Diggs

Marcus Mariota ➡️ Stefon Diggs to add six more on the board for the Commanders!



WASvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GTDA09lrTx — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

These two players renew acquaintances from Super Bowl LX when Stefon Diggs was a member of the New England Patriots. The 12-year wideout was a late-summer addition by the Commanders. He’s wasted little time making his presence felt with his newest team. He leads Washington in catches (9), receiving yards (102) and touchdown receptions (3). Diggs is playing with his fourth different team in as many season.

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon remains one of the best players in the league at his position. The versatile performer is the Seahawks’ third-leading tackler with 13 stops. He’s a mainstay in a secondary that lost cornerback Riq Woolen (Eagles) and safety Coby Bryant (Bears) to free agency this offseason. And Seattle’s defensive backfield may be a little shorthanded on Sunday after safety Julian Love (calf) was added to the injury report on Thursday.

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