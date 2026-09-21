5 Highest, 5 Lowest Seahawks Week 2 Grades vs. Cardinals

Even with Sam Darnold suffering an injury on the first drive of the season, the Seattle Seahawks are off to a hot start in the 2026 season. Their 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals improved their record to 2-0 and they're going to be favored over the 0-2 Washington Commanders (who lost Jayden Daniels to an elbow injury) in Week 3.

Before completely turning our attention to the next game, let's take another look at their performance on Sunday. Seattle, who scored 24 points in the second half, had plenty of players stand out as stars in the victory. There were also a handful of players who could have performed better.

That said, let's check out who was rated as the top five players by Pro Football Focus in Week 2 as well as the five who had the lowest scores.

Seahawks highest-graded players in Week 2 vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacts on the sideline after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be easy to guess who finished first in this one since Jaxon Smith-Njigba went off with nine receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. That led to an impressive 91.6 overall grade from PFF, which was the highest on the team. Right behind him was Drew Lock, who had a 91.4 after going 19-of-26 for 235 yards with three touchdown passes.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (91.6)

Drew Lock, QB (91.4)

Devon Witherspoon, CB (86.2)

Julian Love, S (79.2)

Ernest Jones IV (74.5)

The following three players were all defenders, with Devon Witherspoon leading the way with an 86.2. He had eight tackles with one tackle for loss. He was followed by Julian Love, who had an interception for the second consecutive game. Ernest Jones, who also had eight tackles, was fifth.

One player who surprisingly missed the top five was defensive tackle Leonard Williams. He had just a 65.8 despite having six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Seahawks lowest-graded players in Week 2 vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While JSN has gone off to start the season, Seattle is still waiting to see if Rashid Shaheed can emerge as a WR2. He had just one catch for four yards in Week 1 and while he had three receptions for 35 yards against the Cardinals, he was still their lowest-graded player in Week 2 with a 46.6.

Rashid Shaheed, WR (46.6)

Rylie Mills, DT (50.4)

Grey Zabel, G (51.0)

Rodney Thomas II, S (51.5)

Jadarian Price, RB (52.0)

Rylie Mills and Grey Zabel finished with the second and third lowest while safety Rodney Thomas II, who was filling in for Ty Okada, was fourth. The most discouraging, however, had to be Jadarian Price, who had 52 yards on 13 attempts with a fumble before leaving the game due to injury. Emanuel Wilson stepped up in his absence, but the Seahawks would clearly like to see more from their top pick.

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