Seahawks' Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy Could Be Huge in Week 2 vs Cardinals

Week 2 will be a huge test for the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) as they take on their NFC West Divisional rival, in the Arizona Cardinals (1-0), on the road. The Seahawks' defense was the star of the 13-10 Week 1 home win over the New England Patriots. The Dark Side Defense had a huge game without two of their starters in nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori and safety Ty Okada.

The Seahawks are going into this game without those defenders, but there are players that stepped in Week 1 in their place. Seattle still possesses an incredible defensive line that is looking for a more dominant performance after a mild performance. Seattle's game against Arizona could be a huge performance for star defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.

Arizona’s Young Offense Still Has Flaws

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have a solid slate of young talent on offense, but a good portion of them are at the skilled positions. There may not be as many questions at the offensive tackle side with Paris Johnson Jr., but at the interior, the Cardinals are not as efficient. Arizona could be without Isaiah Adams at right guard due to a knee injury. Jon Gaines was efficient in his place against the Chargers, but might be preferred. Their other starting guard Isaac Seumalo is questionable due to a shoulder injury.

All of the Seahawks' defensive line and linebackers are healthy heading into this game versus the Cardinals. This includes Williams and Murphy, who lead the charge for a tenacious Seahawks' defense.

Their goal is to help a Seahawks' secondary, which has been hit by injuries, suppress a talented Cardinals team that has confidence after the Chargers. They also have to create as much pressure or create plays in the backfield against a quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, who is one of the most turnover-free quarterbacks in the league.

Leonard and Murphy Looking for Breakout Games Versus the Cardinals

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There were some players that had good, but not great performances for the Seahawks in Week 1 versus the Patriots. There was a portion of the game where Seattle wasn't putting much pass rush on quarterback Drake Maye. By the time Leonard, Murphy and the rest of the pass rush were getting to Maye, it was late in the game and he was throwing costly interceptions.

Williams finished with four total tackles, three solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, three quarterback pressures and a quarterback hit. Murphy had two solo tackles, three quarterback pressures and a tackle for loss.

Leonard is the heart and soul of the Dark Side Defense and its significance to play with aggression and determination. His new contract extension is proof the Seahawks have faith in his leadership.

Murphy, on the other hand, is tired of feeling overshadowed by other fellow young defensive tackles in the league. His goals are to be named to his first-ever Pro Bowl, his first-ever All-Pro selection and his first ten sacks in a season. Other than solid run defense, he is off to a slow start, but he can make it up with a solid performance against Arizona.

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