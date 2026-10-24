3 Score Predictions for Chiefs vs. Seahawks Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are playing their most important game of the season as they welcome Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and the Kansas City Chiefs to town for Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

The Seahawks are hoping to give the Chiefs their first loss of the year, while Kansas City hopes to remain among the league's unbeaten teams.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff predicted the outcome for the game and explained their reasoning.

Russell Baxter: Seahawks 24, Chiefs 20

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems a little early to call this a do-or-die game, but the Seahawks are already trailing the unbeaten 49ers by three games and lost to them at home in Week 5. Mike Macdonald is well aware of what Kenneth Walker III and Patrick Mahomes are capable of and must find a way to keep the ball out of both of their hands.

Sam Darnold snaps his four-game interception streak and Seattle's defense limits the league's rushing leader to fewer than 100 yards for just the second time in six games.

Jeremy Brener: Seahawks 24, Chiefs 21

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haven't been as confident in the Seahawks over the last couple of weeks, but this game feels a bit different. The Seahawks are coming into this matchup with a little bit of urgency after dropping their last two games, something they haven't done since the 2024 season.

The Chiefs present a unique challenge, but they have the front that can keep Walker at bay. The Chiefs have been struggling without their top pass-catchers, which could lead to an advantage for the Seahawks, whose defense leads the league in yards allowed per game.

This should be a defensive contest, and that plays well into Seattle's hand, especially with the 12s at home.

Randy Gurzi: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 23

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs are well known for their offense, thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker. Defensively, however, they might be just as dangerous. That's not a good sign for a struggling Seattle offense. Unless the Seahawks figure things out in a hurry, this can be a rough outing.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 5:20 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

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