Zach Charbonnet and More Updates from Seahawks Final Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the weekend ready for their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but a few players have already been ruled out for the game.

The most notable of those names is running back Zach Charbonnet, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list earlier this week. Even though Charbonnet is ready to join the active roster, he is still working through his rehab and is not ready to take the field quite yet for the Seahawks.

Here's a look at the full injury report:

Zach Charbonnet Remains Out with Knee Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks needed to put Charbonnet on the 53-man roster this week because his 21-day window to join the team expired on October 22. Therefore, they needed to make the move if they wanted him to play at some point during the season.

Not having Charbonnet this week isn't much of a surprise, but his timetable is still a bit unclear. He should be back within the next couple of weeks, but he still has some milestones to accomplish in practice before going out on the field on Sundays.

The team will also be without linebackers Drake Thomas (ankle) and Chazz Surratt (calf), both of whom have been dealing with long-term injuries.

5 Questionable Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori speaks to the media after minicamp practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have a couple of players still working through some injuries and might miss the game on Sunday Night Football. The most notable of these players is defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who is dealing with a hip injury. Emmanwori missed the first game of the season due to an ankle injury, but now it's his hip that's bothering him. He was a full participant in practice this week until Friday when he was a surprise addition to the injury list.

The Seahawks are also monitoring the status of DeMarcus Lawrence, who was limited in practice on Friday with a knee injury. He has been limited all week in practice, and that could lead to him missing the game.

Uchenna Nwosu is also limited in practice this week with a hip injury, and his status is questionable.

Joining them is linebacker Connor O'Toole (hamstring), who didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday and backup quarterback Drew Lock, who has been limited all week with an elbow injury.

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