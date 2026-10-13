How Seahawks Are Preparing for Week 6 vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are just a few days away from going right back out onto the gridiron to take on the Denver Broncos in a crucial Week 6 matchup on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 32-29 loss to their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, and they have a lot to prove in hopes of not matching their loss total from all of last season. It's been nearly two years since the Seahawks lost consecutive games, so there is a bit of a sense of urgency in the building as they prepare for the Broncos.

"We expect to grow in all three phases," head coach Mike Macdonald said via the team's website. "There's a sense of urgency to grow. Sometimes, you grow best by doubling down on your core competencies and the things you believe in. That's something we want to focus on is making sure that we're all aligned in all of the things, from players to coaches and how we want to play and how we want to execute and what's expected of us.

"We're growing on defense. We're growing on special teams. Our special teams took a jump yesterday. Offense is right there with it, but there's a sense of urgency to get going."

Seahawks Focusing on Future With Broncos Matchup

Seattle Seahawks placekicker Jason Myers kicks a forty-three yard field goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quick turnaround from their loss against the Niners to preparing for the Broncos is helping the team move on quickly from dwelling too much on the mistakes they made against San Francisco.

"That's the good thing about us this week," linebacker Derick Hall said via the team's website.

"We have a game on Thursday. The guys are process oriented. We're ready to get back to work. Obviously, look at the tape, see where we can grow, see what we can do better, and that's a lot, obviously. Just trying to learn those things and get ready to move forward, toward Thursday because we have a big one in Denver."

The Seahawks now find themselves two games back in the NFC West standings and have some ground to make up. Getting a win against the Broncos will be the first step toward getting back to where they need to be. If they want to establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders once again, they will ensure that they have all their focus on facing off against the Broncos, who are one of the better teams on their schedule.

The key to preparing for a short week is putting the past behind you quickly and moving forward with more purpose. Time is short, so making sure every move toward preparation, mentally and physically, is made with more intent than usual is crucial. There is a larger margin for error, and the Seahawks have to be careful not to fall back into similar mistakes they made in their two losses so far this season.

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